Olympic athlete reveals SHOCK F1 statistic after securing Paris gold
A gold medal winning athlete from Team GB has revealed a shock comparison between their sport and Formula 1.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was recently spotted cheering on his friend and fencer Miles Chamley-Watson during his bronze medal match at the Grand Palais.
Whilst the American did not claim a medal, Hamilton hailed his friend’s performance, praising him for his ‘dedication’ and ‘resilience’.
Hamilton also rubbed shoulders with various other celebrities during the bronze medal match, including Winter Olympic legend Shaun White, and Snoop Dogg.
Why is F1 not at the Olympics?
F1 stars are split on whether a motorsport-related event should be in the Olympics, with Oscar Piastri suggesting it was because of the lack of an even playing field.
Alex Albon also agreed with the Australian, but suggested karting would have more of a chance of becoming an Olympic sport.
Despite not partaking in the Olympics, F1 has surprise similarities with trampolining, as revealed by Team GB’s first gold medallist in the sport, Bryony Page.
The 33-year-old stunned the field with a routine packed with difficulty, which she executed cleanly to earn the winning score of 56.480.
Discussing the experience of trampolining in an interview on BBC One, Page explained the level of G-Force was the same as what an F1 driver would experience.
"Yeah - so we have the G-Forces of a Formula 1 driver, an astronaut, when we hit maximum depression of the trampoline," Page said.
"It’s like, up to 15 times our body weight so we have to have our bodies able to withstand that repetitive motion all of the time.
"I’ve done some neck training. It looks really ridiculous - it’s like a band around the neck, just holding that, or just using your hand and pressing.
"You have lots of different exercises - I do a lot of nerve releases on my neck as well because it tends to be a problem."
