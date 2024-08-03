F1 EXAM revealed as major star shares secrets
Ferrari Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc has shared his ultimate ambition during a recent interview.
Despite the summer break in the F1 calendar, Leclerc remains focused on achieving his long-standing dream of becoming a world champion.
Leclerc's determination
As F1 takes a summer hiatus, drivers and teams alike take the time to reflect on the first half of the season.
For Leclerc, the season has been a rollercoaster of emotions. After a strong start, highlighted by a victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, he faced challenging races with the SF-24 struggling against its rivals.
"A driver must remain calm," Leclerc said to Toni Cowan-Brown on her YouTube channel.
"I'm good at not getting carried away by emotions, whether in good or bad times.
“I always stay honest with myself, and that's very important."
Preparation and focus
Leclerc's meticulous approach to racing is evident in his preparation. The Monagasque has a notebook at every race weekend, where he records his feelings on the car and compares them with the collected data.
"I like to provide the team with my sensations and compare them with the data," Leclerc explained.
"Before every race, I review a list of five points that I believe will make me faster. It's like an exam every time."
Physical preparation is equally crucial for Leclerc. His routine includes ice baths, which he finds beneficial both physically and mentally.
"Recovery is fundamental, even though there are occasions, like Monaco, where you need to celebrate first," he added.
Achieving personal milestones
Leclerc revealed five major goals he’s had in his professional career, many of which he’s already checked off.
"I've always had five main goals," he shared. "One was to reach Formula 1, and I did. Then, I wanted to drive for Ferrari and win the Italian Grand Prix in front of the fans, which I achieved in 2019.
“Winning my home race in Monaco was another dream, and it was incredible to accomplish that. The last one is the most important. I want to be a world champion."
With seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari next season, it remains to be seen whether Leclerc will benefit from having such a high-calibre team-mate as his ambition of becoming a world champion remains unwavering.
