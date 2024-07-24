Sainz insists Ferrari are DOWNGRADING drivers with Hamilton move

Departing Ferrari star Carlos Sainz has claimed that he is a better F1 driver than Lewis Hamilton.

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Hamilton will take over from the Spaniard in 2025, as he prepares to call time on what has been a trophy-laden spell at Mercedes.

Despite being axed by the Italian giants, Sainz remains one of the most sought-after drivers on the grid, and has been linked with a number of teams as he weighs up his future options.

Williams have been consistently linked with the 29-year-old, while Alpine have emerged as a recent contender for his signature as they look to replace the departing Esteban Ocon.

Sainz: I am better than Hamilton

The three-time race winner has refused to give much away when questioned on his next destination, instead insisting his focus is firmly on improving results on the track.

He currently sits fourth in the drivers' standings, but has closed the gap to his team-mate Charles Leclerc in third after frequently getting the better of the Monegasque in recent months.

He is also two places ahead of Hamilton on the leaderboard, and believes he is the faster driver of the pair, despite his team's decision to sign the British icon.

When asked by GQ if Hamilton was the better racer, he responded: "Well, I honestly don't think so, obviously not - just like if you ask the other 18 drivers this question they will answer the same thing.

"I think I am the best option for any Formula 1 team because if I didn't have this mentality I wouldn't be a Formula 1 driver and I wouldn't have the competitive spirit that I have."

The former McLaren driver also revealed he holds no grudges over Ferrari's decision to bring Hamilton in, admitting that he understood that the opportunity to sign the 104-time race winner was one which couldn't be turned down.

He explained: "I obviously understand Ferrari's decision, the opportunity to sign a seven-time world champion and what that can entail and attract a team.

"That's why, when I've looked at it in a reflective way, it hasn't hurt me so much, because in the end it's not that any other driver is replacing you, but you're being replaced by the best driver in the history of this sport, or one of the best drivers in the history of this sport.

"And in the end, if I have to be replaced by one, let it be that one."

