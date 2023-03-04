Sam Hall

Saturday 4 March 2023 15:13 - Updated: 15:23

Charles Leclerc has caused red flags to be shown in qualifying for the Bahrain Grand Prix less than five minutes into the session.

Ferrari was optimistic about its chances ahead of the season, enjoying a strong pre-season test after a daring launch at Fiorano where the team performed a live demonstration of the new car.

But with just over 13 minutes remaining in Q1 in Bahrain, Leclerc brought the session to a halt as two pieces of bodywork fell off his Ferrari.

Debris flies from Ferrari car

The first piece departed his car as he activated DRS on the pit straight, with the second letting go on the exit of the first corner.

The second piece appeared to be the lower element of the wheel brown.

At the time of the red flag, only Yuki Tsunoda, Carlos Sainz and Nyck de Vries had registered a time.

Things got worse for Ferrari soon after, as Sainz's time was deleted for a track limits infringement.

