FIA confirm Hamilton car inspection ahead of Hungarian GP

Lewis Hamilton's Mercedes car was subject to rigorous inspections following a stunning result, the FIA have confirmed ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Formula 1 heads to Hungary this weekend for the 13th round of the 2024 season, with Max Verstappen looking to extend his lead at the top of the drivers' championship.

F1 HEADLINES: Newey clue dropped over F1 future as controversial star announces team departure

READ MORE: F1 teams adapt to extreme storm after Hungarian GP paddock damage

The season so far has been an unpredictable one, with six different winners in the opening 12 races.

Last time out at the British GP, it was Hamilton who stormed to victory, bringing to an end a win-drought that had been in place since the 2021 Saudi Arabian GP, and extending his lead in the all-time list of race victors.

Lewis Hamilton won the British Grand Prix

F1 heads to Hungary this weekend

Hamilton car checked following Silverstone win

Hamilton staved off the charging Verstappen at the end of the race at Silverstone, having benefitted from fellow Brit Lando Norris' slow pit stop to take the lead of the race a few laps earlier.

Off the back of that stunning result, Hamilton heads to the Hungaroring, a track that he has achieved eight career victories at, one less than his beloved Silverstone.

Ahead of the weekend, the FIA revealed that inspections were undertaken on Hamilton's car following the conclusion of the British GP two weeks ago.

These inspections were routine and, according to an official FIA document, Hamilton's car was "found to be in conformance with the 2024 Formula One technical regulations."

"Subject to these physical inspections were the complete ICE air intake system, including a thorough physical inspection of the engine plenum and the charge air cooler as well as all sensors related to the system, their loom routing and connections to the SECU and other units," the FIA explained.

READ MORE: Sacked F1 star handed 'SPECIAL' seat ahead of Hungarian GP

Related