Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has given his verdict on Lewis Hamilton's chances this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Having not secured a win for 945 days, the home hero's monumental win gave Mercedes much to celebrate last time out at Silverstone.

That being said, the team wasn't without a struggle at the British Grand Prix, with George Russell having to retire from the race following an unfortunate water systems issue.

The Silver Arrows have experienced a resurgence at recent races, with Russell securing his second Formula 1 victory in Austria the week prior to his Silverstone disappointment.

With the Hungarian Grand Prix on the horizon, the team will be hoping to make it three in a row at the Hungaroring.

Lewis Hamilton clinched an emotional win at Silverstone

George Russell will be eager to perform after a DNF at the British Grand Prix

What does Toto Wolff expect for the future?

Despite Hamilton delivering a last home race with Mercedes that was nothing short of a fairytale, Wolff appears doubtful of their potential.

In a press release from the Brackley-based outfit, Wolff declared: "We head into the upcoming double header with momentum. We have continued to make progress with the W15 in recent races. That has led to headline results in Austria and Silverstone.

"However, we know we don’t yet have a car that can challenge for victories every weekend" he admitted.

Toto Wolff appears cautious of expecting too much from the Mercedes machinery

Hungary presents a chance for the team to test their boundaries, with Wolff revealing: “The team is working hard to bring more steps of performance that we hope will enable us to do that. Those efforts will continue over the next two races and right up until shutdown.

“The Hungaroring is different in character to the past couple of circuits. Unlike Silverstone, it features plenty of tight and twisty sections, with just one meaningful straight. It does contain some high-speed corners too however and it will therefore be another good examination of the gains we’ve made across the corner speed range.

Looking forward to the Summer break, Wolff added: “We head into the weekend focused on doing the best job we can.

“We hope to maintain this positive trajectory and finish the first half of the season as strongly as possible.”

