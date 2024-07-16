Former F1 star confident of RETURN as rumoured Red Bull replacement handed Perez seat - GPFans F1 Recap

A former Formula 1 driver has admitted that he feels a return to the sport is 'within reach'.

➡️ READ MORE

Rumoured Red Bull replacement handed Perez seat

A Formula 1 star who has been tipped to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull was handed a drive in the Mexican's car last weekend.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo reveals Monaco meeting played key role in F1 momentum shift

Daniel Ricciardo has revealed that a change in approach to the way he prepares for race weeks was inspired in the aftermath of the Monaco Grand Prix.

➡️ READ MORE

Marko issues ‘Mercedes 2014’ warning in Red Bull engine update

Helmut Marko has warned Red Bull that, despite the good progress being made on their F1 engine for 2026, the impact will not be on the same level that Mercedes achieved in 2014.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 star a 'candidate' for move to RIVALS in 2025

Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg has claimed that one of his rivals is 'very much' a candidate for other teams on the grid in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Related