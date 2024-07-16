Marko issues ‘Mercedes 2014’ warning in Red Bull engine update

Helmut Marko has warned Red Bull that, despite the good progress being made on their F1 engine for 2026, the impact will not be on the same level that Mercedes achieved in 2014.

As of 2026, all teams on the Formula 1 grid will have to adhere to a fresh set of rules, covering everything from aerodynamics to safety.

There is a lot of debate to be had in the sport over how these changes could impact championship contenders and whether they could significantly impact the front runners.

With a more dynamic hybrid power unit on the horizon, Red Bull were faced with the decision on which manufacturer would provide such a key element after announcing current engine provider, Honda, would be leaving them for rivals Aston Martin.

Speaking to Grandprix247, Marko revealed: “After the decision not to go with Porsche, we found in Ford a very good partner who didn’t want to interfere in the racing details because there we are better.

“So we have a partnership where Ford can provide some knowledge and know-how. For example, maybe on the battery side and so on. But they just support and of course financial backing. So it’s a good cooperation. At the moment we are on plan with our engine program.

Max Verstappen will have to adapt from the current Honda engine

Helmut Marko revealed Red Bull are on the right track ahead of 2026 changes

What do the 2026 changes mean for Red Bull?

Marko provided an updated on the team's engine status, saying: “Everything is on time. But the problem is it’s completely new regulations. 50% electrical 50% combustion.

So fuel will be a big factor. The first time we will be using 100% e-fuel and how quickly you can get the battery into the engine. The final regulations aren’t yet there."

In the cost cap era, Red Bull in particular will want to be careful they make the right moves for 2026 having dominated the sport in recent years following the 2022 rule changes.

Another team that seemingly benefitted from new regulations previously are Mercedes, with team principal Toto Wolff even calling for specific amendments in 2026 to perhaps aid the Silver Arrows.

Marko on the other hand doesn't believe Red Bull will necessarily be equipped match the form Mercedes produced in 2014 – a period of dominance that saw them win eight successive constructors' championships.

“I don’t think it will be a game changer like 2014, where Mercedes were 50bhp or more ahead. In the end, you really will see once the engines are running out on track in 2026, but so far we at Red Bull are on plan,” he admitted.

