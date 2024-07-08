Sky F1 pundit reveals fresh TWIST on Newey future
The future surrounding legendary Formula One figure Adrian Newey has seen a fresh revelation at the British Grand Prix.
The chief Red Bull engineer and designer is due to leave the team following the first quarter of 2025 after almost two decades with the Milton Keynes-based squad.
Newey has designed the team’s machines that have seen them win seven drivers’ championship with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen, as well as eight constructors’ titles since he joined the team in 2006.
In total, the 65-year-old has won 13 drivers’ championships and 12 constructors' titles across his incredible career which has spanned over 40 years.
Where will Adrian Newey go next?
Since the news of his departure, speculation as to where Newey will end up after he leaves Red Bull has been rife, with the Brit being linked with several teams across the paddock.
Despite the rumours linking him to another team, Newey has also hinted at the possibility of leaving the sport entirely and retiring, but speaking on Ted’s Notebook, Sky F1 pundit Ted Kravitz suggested that claim is false, as the engineer has been seen continuing his duties with Red Bull.
“I’ve got to tell you about Adrian Newey, who amazingly, is still coming to races, is amazingly still going around the Red Bull garage looking at the car that he’s not in charge of anymore, with his notepad and making notes about the Red Bull to take them to wherever he’s going,” said Kravitz.
“And is on the grid sketching designs of everybody else and the other upgrades of what the other teams are bringing and thinking about ‘I’m going to take these.’
“So clearly, whoever said that Adrian Newey, they think he’s going to retire. Uh, wrong! And he’s obviously going somewhere else, because why would you be coming here and making notes about other people cars?
“So wherever he goes, whether that’s Aston Martin, or Ferrari, or less likely I think now Williams, or Mercedes or McLaren, he’s clearly still, and turning up in Red Bull gear preparing for his future job.
“I mean, I know he's not allowed in Red Bull meetings anymore, but I did still think it was quite interesting that he is still around.”
