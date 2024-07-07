close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Brits demonstrate DOMINANCE as driver retires before start - Lap One Report

Brits demonstrate DOMINANCE as driver retires before start - Lap One Report

Brits demonstrate DOMINANCE as driver retires before start - Lap One Report

Brits demonstrate DOMINANCE as driver retires before start - Lap One Report

The top three got off the line cleanly with George Russell retaining his lead after the first corner.

However, it was not long before Max Verstappen overtook Lando Norris for third place, and started chasing the leading Mercedes.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall

Lewis Hamilton managed to hold off a resurgent Verstappen until the end of the lap, keeping his second place.

The Dutchman has swapped the floor of his Red Bull for the grand prix, after suffering damage in qualifying.

Pierre Gasly retires from British Grand Prix

Pierre Gasly barely started the race before he entered the pits reporting an issue with his Alpine, that materialised as a gearbox problem.

Unable to fix his car, the Frenchman became the first retirement of the British Grand Prix, following a disastrous weekend after receiving a 50-place grid penalty.

Charles Leclerc managed to battle his way up into the points for P8, making up for a Q2 exit in qualifying.

READ MORE: Sainz FINALLY 'makes team decision' after Ferrari snub

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Ferrari Carlos Sainz
Mercedes star dealt AWKWARD England snub at Silverstone
British Grand Prix

Mercedes star dealt AWKWARD England snub at Silverstone

  • 3 hours ago
F1 stars dealt tricky penalties ahead of British GP
F1 Social

F1 stars dealt tricky penalties ahead of British GP

  • Today 12:02

Latest News

British Grand Prix

Brits demonstrate DOMINANCE as driver retires before start - Lap One Report

  • 13 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

F1 Race Today at Silverstone: British Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 27 minutes ago
F1 on TV

F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

  • 48 minutes ago
  • 5
British Grand Prix

Red Bull announce THREATENING Verstappen change for British Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix

F1 2024 British Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star delivered additional BLOW at British Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x