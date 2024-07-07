close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull announce THREATENING Verstappen change for British Grand Prix

Red Bull announce THREATENING Verstappen change for British Grand Prix

Red Bull announce THREATENING Verstappen change for British Grand Prix

Red Bull announce THREATENING Verstappen change for British Grand Prix

Red Bull have announced a significant change for Max Verstappen ahead of Sunday’s race at Silverstone.

It was a difficult qualifying session for the Milton-Keynes based outfit on Saturday, with both drivers struggling with the slippery conditions.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall

READ MORE: British star takes home pole as Verstappen THRASHED

Sergio Perez made a surprise Q1 exit after spinning and beaching onto the gravel at Copse corner, his Red Bull out for the rest of qualifying.

Unable to set a quicker time Perez qualified P19, however after replacing his power unit, he will now start the British Grand Prix from the pitlane.

Sergio Perez will start the British Grand Prix from the pitlane

Verstappen change expected at Silverstone

Max Verstappen also ran off into the gravel at Copse during Q1, and whilst he remained in the session, he suffered damage to his floor.

The Dutchman managed to qualify P4 for the race, surprised with the result after incurring damage.

"Just wrong place, wrong time. We went out a bit late but didn't expect it to rain in Q1,” Verstappen said to Sky Sports after qualifying.

"I came out of Turn Seven and it started to rain on my visor. Everyone had already cleared that little rain area because people behind me also had to slow down."

"Initially, I was happy to get into Q3 because the car was a massive step down. To be P4, I'm quite happy with that."

READ MORE: Sainz FINALLY 'makes team decision' after Ferrari snub

Can Max Verstappen win the British Grand Prix?

Red Bull have since announced a major change for the champion ahead of the British Grand Prix, which will fix the damage that blighted him during qualifying.

Verstappen’s destroyed floor will be swapped out for a spare one, with parc fermé rules allowing like-to-like changes without receiving a penalty.

The new floor may means he will recover the pace he lost in qualifying, and could be a threat to the all-British party at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: Verstappen FAN FURY denied ahead of Silverstone F1 showdown

Related

Red Bull Max Verstappen Sergio Perez Silverstone British Grand Prix Sky Sports
Mercedes star dealt AWKWARD England snub at Silverstone
British Grand Prix

Mercedes star dealt AWKWARD England snub at Silverstone

  • 3 hours ago
F1 stars dealt tricky penalties ahead of British GP
F1 Social

F1 stars dealt tricky penalties ahead of British GP

  • Today 12:02

Latest News

British Grand Prix

Brits demonstrate DOMINANCE as driver retires before start - Lap One Report

  • 14 minutes ago
British Grand Prix

F1 Race Today at Silverstone: British Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 28 minutes ago
F1 on TV

F1 Commentators: Meet the Sky Sports and Channel 4 teams including Martin Brundle, Naomi Schiff and Danica Patrick

  • 49 minutes ago
  • 5
British Grand Prix

Red Bull announce THREATENING Verstappen change for British Grand Prix

  • 1 hour ago
British Grand Prix

F1 2024 British Grand Prix starting grid with penalties applied

  • 1 hour ago
Latest F1 News

Red Bull star delivered additional BLOW at British Grand Prix

  • 2 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x