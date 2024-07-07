Red Bull announce THREATENING Verstappen change for British Grand Prix

Red Bull have announced a significant change for Max Verstappen ahead of Sunday’s race at Silverstone.

It was a difficult qualifying session for the Milton-Keynes based outfit on Saturday, with both drivers struggling with the slippery conditions.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull star under SACKING pressure after crash as championship contenders fall

READ MORE: British star takes home pole as Verstappen THRASHED

Sergio Perez made a surprise Q1 exit after spinning and beaching onto the gravel at Copse corner, his Red Bull out for the rest of qualifying.

Unable to set a quicker time Perez qualified P19, however after replacing his power unit, he will now start the British Grand Prix from the pitlane.

Sergio Perez will start the British Grand Prix from the pitlane

Verstappen change expected at Silverstone

Max Verstappen also ran off into the gravel at Copse during Q1, and whilst he remained in the session, he suffered damage to his floor.

The Dutchman managed to qualify P4 for the race, surprised with the result after incurring damage.

"Just wrong place, wrong time. We went out a bit late but didn't expect it to rain in Q1,” Verstappen said to Sky Sports after qualifying.

"I came out of Turn Seven and it started to rain on my visor. Everyone had already cleared that little rain area because people behind me also had to slow down."

"Initially, I was happy to get into Q3 because the car was a massive step down. To be P4, I'm quite happy with that."

READ MORE: Sainz FINALLY 'makes team decision' after Ferrari snub

Can Max Verstappen win the British Grand Prix?

Red Bull have since announced a major change for the champion ahead of the British Grand Prix, which will fix the damage that blighted him during qualifying.

Verstappen’s destroyed floor will be swapped out for a spare one, with parc fermé rules allowing like-to-like changes without receiving a penalty.

The new floor may means he will recover the pace he lost in qualifying, and could be a threat to the all-British party at the front of the grid.

READ MORE: Verstappen FAN FURY denied ahead of Silverstone F1 showdown

Related