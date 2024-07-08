Ferrari star shines in 'CHEEKY' challenge

One of Ferrari's star drivers took his mind off his team's recent struggles by taking part in a fun challenge ahead of the Formula 1 British Grand Prix.

The team made a promising start to the campaign, but things have gone downhill recently, starting at the Canadian Grand Prix, where both cars were forced to retire in testing conditions.

Charles Leclerc then endured a torrid time at last weekend's Austrian Grand Prix, leaving the Italian giants a long way behind Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings.

Carlos Sainz, meanwhile, has also been dealing with the ongoing background distraction ensuring his immediate future in the sport. He is currently without a seat for 2025, with the team announcing earlier this season that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton would take his place next season.

Since that revelation in February of this year, Sainz has been linked with a number of teams across the paddock eager to add the talented racer to their line-up. The Spaniard is a three-time race winner - the most recent of which coming in Australia earlier this season - and is one of the most high-profile drivers still without a spot on the grid for 2025.

Carlos Sainz solves riddles

Sainz has remained relaxed about his future, admitting that he is taking his time to carefully weigh up each option.

However, the former McLaren driver shut out the outside noise for a short time recently to participate in a fun challenge set by his team.

The 29-year-old was asked to solve a variety of riddles and proved to be more than up to the task. For example, when requested to name three consecutive days without using the days of the week, he quickly responded: "Yesterday, today, tomorrow."

Sainz was also successfully able to name an item which dries as it gets wet but had more trouble explaining how there could possibly be a boat full of people without a single person on board.

The Spaniard, when he found out the answer to the latter, labelled the challenge as 'cheeky'.

Where will Carlos Sainz drive in 2025?

It remains to be seen which team the Spaniard will decide to join for next season.

At one stage, Williams appeared to be the frontrunners to secure his signature, with Logan Sargeant departing the team in this eventuality.

Kick Sauber, who will become Audi in 2026, are also believed to have made an offer, whilst Alpine have emerged as contenders in recent weeks.

The options are there, it is now for Sainz to make a decision.

