Ferrari stars suffer DISASTROUS start - Lap One report
Ferrari star Charles Leclerc suffered a disastrous start to proceedings at the Red Bull Ring after being forced to pit on the opening lap.
At the top of the grid, Max Verstappen opened up a commanding one-second lead over Lando Norris after making a strong start in Spielberg.
George Russell held onto P3, whilst team-mate Lewis Hamilton got past Carlos Sainz to move into the top four, compounding Ferrari's misery.
Red Bull and McLaren go wheel-to-wheel
Further back, Oscar Piastri and Sergio Perez went wheel-to-wheel down into Turn 4, with the Red Bull driver ultimately getting the better of his counterpart to move into P5.
Soon-to-be-departing Alpine star Esteban Ocon moved up into P8, ahead of Haas duo Niko Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen.
At the rear of the grid, there was more trouble for struggling Williams racer Logan Sargeant, with the American forced to pit alongside Leclerc.
