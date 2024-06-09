Ferrari F1 star suffers NIGHTMARE Canadian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc retired from the Canadian Grand Prix on lap 43 with an engine issue to compound what was a miserable race for the Ferrari driver.
The Monegasque first reported a problem on lap five, and was later told he was losing half a second on the straights.
It appeared that the issue was resolved after with a pit stop later in the race, but after running out of the points for a number of laps Leclerc pulled back into the pit lane to retire the car.
The 26-year-old was not competing for points before the retirement, partly down to the issue though Ferrari's lack of qualifying pace carried over to the race.
What has happened to Ferrari in Canada?
After winning his home race in Monaco two weeks ago, it has been from one extreme to the other for Leclerc.
Ferrari lacked pace all weekend, and both drivers were knocked out in Q2 in qualifying.
Meanwhile, their rivals - Sergio Perez aside - took advantage to take large points hauls away from Canada.
Most pressingly for Leclerc, the momentum he had built in the drivers' championship over the past few races evaporated.
