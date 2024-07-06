Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 British Grand Prix FREE
Here's how to watch the highlights of the 2024 British Grand Prix qualifying on Channel 4 for free!
F1's last outing in Austria saw championship leader Max Verstappen embroiled in a late-race collision with title rival Lando Norris, sending both drivers tumbling down the order.
Norris was left to rue his retirement, while Verstappen limped home in a lowly fifth place. This late drama opened the door for Mercedes' George Russell, who capitalised brilliantly to clinch a stunning second career victory and propel the Silver Arrows back onto the top step for the first time since his win in Brazil in 2022.
With Austria leaving a bitter taste in his mouth, local hero Norris arrives at Silverstone Circuit hungry for redemption. The young Briton already showcased a blistering pace during Friday practice, dominating both FP1 and FP2 sessions to top the timesheets.
As teams refine their setups this morning in the final practice run, all eyes will be on whether Norris can translate his early promise into a strong showing in today's crucial qualifying and tomorrow's race.
What time is F1 on Channel 4 today?
While Sky Sports holds exclusive rights for broadcasting F1 in the UK, Channel 4 remains committed to providing free-to-air coverage for the crown jewel of British motorsport - the British Grand Prix.
This means fans across the nation can tune in for live coverage throughout the entire race weekend, from practice sessions to the heart-stopping drama of the main event.
However, if you miss any of the live action, fear not! Tonight at 11:10pm, Channel 4 will be airing the qualifying highlights, with Steve Jones presenting all the key moments from a crucial session that will determine the starting grid for Sunday's race.
Change your timezone:
