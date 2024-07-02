close global

Departing Red Bull design chief Adrian Newey has been spotted driving an Aston Martin, amid speculation that he could be set to join the British team.

Hamilton set for SHOCK Olympics appearance

Seven-time Formula 1 champion Lewis Hamilton is set to make a surprise appearance at this summer's Olympic Games.

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has weighed in on the debate surrounding Max Verstappen's collision with Lando Norris at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

Brundle admits ‘good chance’ of STUNNING Verstappen Mercedes switch

Formula 1 pundit Martin Brundle has delivered his verdict on Max Verstappen making a shock switch to Mercedes.

Norris fumes at further DAMAGE after Verstappen collision

Lando Norris has revealed his McLaren may have suffered more damage than first feared following the dramatic collision with Max Verstappen at the Formula 1 Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 News Today: Team announce driver REPLACEMENT as Hamilton set to buy manufacturer
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Team announce driver REPLACEMENT as Hamilton set to buy manufacturer

  • Yesterday 18:40
F1 champion risks BAN as Wolff calls Red Bull boss 'STUPID' - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

F1 champion risks BAN as Wolff calls Red Bull boss 'STUPID' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • July 1, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Newey makes surprise appearance in RIVAL car as Hamilton set for shock appearance - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

F1 pundit hints at SHOCK Ricciardo negotiations with new team

  • 3 hours ago
Carlos Sainz Contract

Indecision over F1 future could cost Sainz his dream seat

  • Yesterday 21:57
Latest F1 News

Rising F1 team announce REPLACEMENT driver for Silverstone

  • Yesterday 20:57
Latest F1 News

Marko SLAMS 'pathetic' Norris as Verstappen talks revealed

  • Yesterday 19:57
Latest F1 News

Russell admits he 'almost CRASHED' after huge Wolff error

  • Yesterday 18:57
