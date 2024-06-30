close global

'Crashtappen is back' - Verstappen CRITICISED after Austrian GP collision

Max Verstappen's biggest critics were out in force on social media after the Red Bull driver was involved in a collision with Lando Norris during the Austrian Grand Prix.

Battling for first position, Verstappen and Norris collided, with both drivers suffering punctures to allow George Russell to sneak in and win the race. Norris was forced to retire due to the damage to his car, while Verstappen finished back in fifth place after pitting for a new tyre.

Formula 1 fans on X - the community known as F1 Twitter - reacted to the incident by declaring 'Crashtappen is back.' They had given Verstappen that nickname back when the Dutch driver was battling with Lewis Hamilton for supremacy, especially as his aggressive style caused similar incidents in the past.

Despite the criticism, some racing fans welcomed the return of the aggressive side to Verstappen, claiming it provides for better entertainment. Others, however, demanded a more severe punishment for Verstappen, who was given a 10-second penalty for the collision with Norris.

F1 Twitter reacts to Verstappen crash

