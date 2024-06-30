F1 champion slammed with HUGE penalty
Fernando Alonso was given a ten-second time penalty for a collision with Zhou Guanyu on lap 21 of the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Stake F1 Team driver emerged from the pit lane and was overtaken by Yuki Tsunoda into the tight turn three.
The Aston Martin driver then arrived on the scene with too much speed and bumped Zhou off the track with contact on the Chinese driver's right-hand side.
Replays showed that the Spaniard locked up attempting to follow Tsunoda past Zhou and could not avoid running into the Stake's sidepod.
Aston Martin's torrid time continues
By the time F1 landed in Austria last season, Alonso had amassed six podiums in a supremely quick Aston Martin car.
This time around, Alonso's best grand prix finish is fifth at the second race in Saudi Arabia, and his team appear to be slipping further and further back from the front four teams.
Alonso recently tied himself into a new contract at the Silverstone-based team through until 2026, but as their developments struggle to find time, the two-time world champion will likely have to rely on nailing the new regulations to compete near the front again.
Team-mate Lance Stroll also recently renewed his deal, but is having an even worse season, with 17 points to Alonso's 41.
Aston Martin are fifth in the constructors' standings, but have become detached from the front four teams and are falling towards Visa Cash App RB and Alpine, who were both running ahead throughout the Austrian GP weekend.
