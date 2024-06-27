F1 team announce 2025 lineup with SECOND driver contract of day

The available spaces on the F1 grid in 2025 are rapidly being filled after a second driver contract announcement was made ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.

Earlier on Thursday, Alpine confirmed the that Pierre Gasly had renewed his deal with the French team, and now another driver has followed suit.

READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner

Aston Martin have confirmed that Lance Stroll has signed fresh terms that will see him remain at the team in 2025 and beyond.

The Silverstone-based outfit is now one of a handful of teams to have both drivers for 2025 locked up, after Stroll's veteran team-mate Fernando Alonso signed a new contract extension earlier this season.

Lance Stroll has signed fresh terms with Aston Martin

Aston Martin have locked in their driver lineup for 2025

Lance Stroll signs new Aston Martin contract

Stroll's father, Lawrence, owns the team, and it has not come as a shock to see the driver extend his contract once more.

Not only is Aston Martin's lineup locked in for 2025, but the duo are also very familiar with one another, with next season set to be their third as team-mates.

This can only help matters as the sport moves toward fresh regulations in 2026, and the future was referenced by Stroll as he commented on his deal.

"I'm super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond," the Canadian said in an Aston Martin statement.

"It's amazing to see how far we've come in the last five years; we've grown so much as a team and there's still so much more to look forward to."

READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby

Lance Stroll will remain at Aston Martin into 2025 and beyond

Elsewhere, team boss Mike Krack cited his reasons for choosing to extend Stroll's deal.

"We are delighted to confirm Lance's future with Aston Martin Aramco," Krack explained.

"He has played a key role in building this team. His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.

"The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realize our ambitions.

"We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together."

Aston Martin is currently fifth in the constructors' standings, having made a slow start to the 2024 season compared to their high-flying 2023 campaign.

READ MORE: NASCAR VP makes admission as Iowa repave controversy continues

Related