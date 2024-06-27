F1 team announce 2025 lineup with SECOND driver contract of day
F1 team announce 2025 lineup with SECOND driver contract of day
The available spaces on the F1 grid in 2025 are rapidly being filled after a second driver contract announcement was made ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix.
Earlier on Thursday, Alpine confirmed the that Pierre Gasly had renewed his deal with the French team, and now another driver has followed suit.
READ MORE: Red Bull to host return of F1 race winner
Aston Martin have confirmed that Lance Stroll has signed fresh terms that will see him remain at the team in 2025 and beyond.
The Silverstone-based outfit is now one of a handful of teams to have both drivers for 2025 locked up, after Stroll's veteran team-mate Fernando Alonso signed a new contract extension earlier this season.
Lance Stroll signs new Aston Martin contract
Stroll's father, Lawrence, owns the team, and it has not come as a shock to see the driver extend his contract once more.
Not only is Aston Martin's lineup locked in for 2025, but the duo are also very familiar with one another, with next season set to be their third as team-mates.
This can only help matters as the sport moves toward fresh regulations in 2026, and the future was referenced by Stroll as he commented on his deal.
"I'm super happy to have committed to staying with the team for 2025 and beyond," the Canadian said in an Aston Martin statement.
"It's amazing to see how far we've come in the last five years; we've grown so much as a team and there's still so much more to look forward to."
READ MORE: Ex-F1 boss shares DISLIKE for Verstappen hobby
Elsewhere, team boss Mike Krack cited his reasons for choosing to extend Stroll's deal.
"We are delighted to confirm Lance's future with Aston Martin Aramco," Krack explained.
"He has played a key role in building this team. His technical feedback, alongside his committed simulator work, has helped contribute to the continuous development of the car each season.
"The consistency and stability of both Lance and Fernando remaining with our team is a great platform to continue to realize our ambitions.
"We look forward to creating some more incredible memories and achieving further success together."
Aston Martin is currently fifth in the constructors' standings, having made a slow start to the 2024 season compared to their high-flying 2023 campaign.
READ MORE: NASCAR VP makes admission as Iowa repave controversy continues
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team announce 2025 lineup with SECOND driver contract of day
- 30 minutes ago
IndyCar star IMPRESSES on return to racing
- 1 uur geleden
F1 team lining up move for SHOCK driver as 'Plan B'
- 2 uur geleden
IndyCar prospect set for Mid-Ohio debut
- 3 uur geleden
F1 team ANNOUNCE star driver signing on long-term contract
- Today 16:00
Wolff shares KEY Verstappen update as Mercedes near decision
- Today 15:00
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug