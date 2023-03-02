‘Cheating’ leads to Hamilton success as Verstappen delivers SCARY blow to rivals - GPFans F1 Recap
Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone has claimed the Crashgate scandal in 2008 should have resulted in Michael Schumacher remaining as the record holder for most championship victories.
Verstappen makes astonishing Red Bull claim after rival predictions
Max Verstappen has ominously suggested Red Bull has improved "everywhere" ahead of the new season.
Zak Brown takes fresh swipe at Red Bull over F1 budget cap breach
Zak Brown has taken a fresh swipe at Red Bull over that much-publicised F1 budget cap breach which has dominated headlines for the past five months.
Norris rues McLaren mistake which leaves them chasing rivals
Lando Norris has been left frustrated by where McLaren is in the pecking order heading into the 2023 F1 season and he admits mistakes in pre-season development led to the performance shortfall seen during testing.
Russell concedes Red Bull in 'a league of their own'
George Russell has conceded Red Bull is in a 'league of its own' ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.