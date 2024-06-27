close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as dramatic return linked with Mercedes star

F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as dramatic return linked with Mercedes star

F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as dramatic return linked with Mercedes star

F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as dramatic return linked with Mercedes star

Lewis Hamilton has discussed whether or not he 'regrets' his move to Ferrari following Mercedes’ upturn in performance.

➡️ READ MORE

Schumacher set for F1 chance amid 2025 RETURN rumours

Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael, is set to get a chance to impress in Formula 1 machinery amid talk of a full-time return to the grid in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo F1 future questioned as Red Bull encouraged over rival driver

Daniel Ricciardo has been given a warning by a former F1 star to heighten his focus if he wants to stay on the grid beyond 2024.

➡️ READ MORE

Fresh Verstappen offensive launched by Mercedes CEO with Red Bull future uncertain

Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius has confirmed his interest in three-time champion Max Verstappen – and wants to get the Dutchman into his car.

➡️ READ MORE

Casual Newey shirt suggests clue over future amid Red Bull exit

Adrian Newey has offered a possible clue over his future as his exit from Formula One nears closer.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Mercedes Lewis Hamilton Max Verstappen Ferrari Formula 1
Verstappen and Red Bull example probed by rivals as exciting F1 champion return confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen and Red Bull example probed by rivals as exciting F1 champion return confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:56
F1 News Today: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton verdict delivered by police
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton verdict delivered by police

  • Yesterday 20:12

Latest News

F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as dramatic return linked with Mercedes star

  • 1 hour ago
GPFans Recap

Verstappen and Red Bull example probed by rivals as exciting F1 champion return confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap

  • Yesterday 23:56
F1 Social

Casual Newey shirt suggests clue over future amid Red Bull exit

  • Yesterday 22:57
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo F1 future questioned as Red Bull encouraged over rival driver

  • Yesterday 21:58
Latest F1 News

Ferrari call for Verstappen-Red Bull test example probe

  • Yesterday 20:57
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton verdict delivered by police

  • Yesterday 20:12
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x