F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as dramatic return linked with Mercedes star

Lewis Hamilton has discussed whether or not he 'regrets' his move to Ferrari following Mercedes’ upturn in performance.

Schumacher set for F1 chance amid 2025 RETURN rumours

Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael, is set to get a chance to impress in Formula 1 machinery amid talk of a full-time return to the grid in 2025.

EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo F1 future questioned as Red Bull encouraged over rival driver

Daniel Ricciardo has been given a warning by a former F1 star to heighten his focus if he wants to stay on the grid beyond 2024.

Fresh Verstappen offensive launched by Mercedes CEO with Red Bull future uncertain

Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius has confirmed his interest in three-time champion Max Verstappen – and wants to get the Dutchman into his car.

Casual Newey shirt suggests clue over future amid Red Bull exit

Adrian Newey has offered a possible clue over his future as his exit from Formula One nears closer.

