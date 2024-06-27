F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as dramatic return linked with Mercedes star
F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as dramatic return linked with Mercedes star
Lewis Hamilton has discussed whether or not he 'regrets' his move to Ferrari following Mercedes’ upturn in performance.
Schumacher set for F1 chance amid 2025 RETURN rumours
Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Michael, is set to get a chance to impress in Formula 1 machinery amid talk of a full-time return to the grid in 2025.
EXCLUSIVE: Ricciardo F1 future questioned as Red Bull encouraged over rival driver
Daniel Ricciardo has been given a warning by a former F1 star to heighten his focus if he wants to stay on the grid beyond 2024.
Fresh Verstappen offensive launched by Mercedes CEO with Red Bull future uncertain
Mercedes CEO Ola Kallenius has confirmed his interest in three-time champion Max Verstappen – and wants to get the Dutchman into his car.
Casual Newey shirt suggests clue over future amid Red Bull exit
Adrian Newey has offered a possible clue over his future as his exit from Formula One nears closer.
Latest News
- 1 hour ago
Verstappen and Red Bull example probed by rivals as exciting F1 champion return confirmed - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:56
- Yesterday 22:57
- Yesterday 21:58
Ferrari call for Verstappen-Red Bull test example probe
- Yesterday 20:57
F1 News Today: Verstappen nearly made 'career-ending' move as Hamilton verdict delivered by police
- Yesterday 20:12
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug