Hamilton discusses Ferrari 'regrets' after Mercedes resurgence

Lewis Hamilton has discussed whether or not he 'regrets' his move to Ferrari following Mercedes’ upturn in performance.

Despite winning six of his world titles with Mercedes, the team have failed to emulate their championship winning successes in the ground effect era.

The 2024 season has been particularly difficult for Hamilton, suffering his longest ever podium drought and being outpaced by team-mate George Russell in qualifying.

Moreover the champion has frequently bemoaned the pace of his Mercedes, trialling various setups over a grand prix weekend trying to chase performance, often to no avail.

Lewis Hamilton won six out of seven of his world titles with Mercedes

2024 has been a difficult season for Hamilton

Are Mercedes finally competitive again?

However, since introducing upgrades to Hamilton’s W15 in Canada, Mercedes have caught up with the leading pack standing on the podium of the last two grands prix.

Meanwhile, Hamilton’s future team Ferrari have not achieved a podium since the Monaco Grand Prix.

In an interview with The Telegraph the Brit was asked if he had any regrets moving to Ferrari following Mercedes’ current upturn in performance.

“No, not at all,” Hamilton said.

“I love Mercedes. I have been with Mercedes since I was 13 and I will always be a fan and a supporter of them.

Hamilton remains confident in his decision to move to Ferrari

“My job right now is to work as hard as I can with the crew that I have to try and move and develop the car in the right direction.

“Whatever course and trajectory the team is on for next year, there are things I hopefully will have been a part of and I am proud of that.

“My job next year will be to start with the other team, and they are doing a great job. They have had a difficult couple of races but let’s not forget they had a race win in Monaco [last month].

“I don’t know what is wrong with their car and why they are in the position they are in. But it doesn’t make me second-guess my decision at all.”

