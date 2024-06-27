Horner and Red Bull SNUBBED as Sky F1 pundit delivers intriguing verdict
Christian Horner's Red Bull team have been overlooked by one pundit selecting who they believe to be the best F1 outfit.
The Austrian team lead the constructors' standings by 60 points, but their advantage over the field in terms of outright pace appears to be significantly narrower than it was last season.
McLaren and Ferrari have both picked up race wins and poles in recent weeks and Mercedes appear to finally be moving back towards the top with recent upgrades having boosted their competitiveness.
It means that whilst Max Verstappen is still the strong favourite to take the drivers' championship, Red Bull's hopes of a third consecutive constructors' title are in danger.
Are Red Bull still the best team in F1?
As well as the threats posed by rivals, it has been a turbulent season off the track for Red Bull.
Team principal and CEO Christian Horner was accused of inappropriate and controlling behaviour by a female team member, but those accusations were dismissed by an independent lawyer appointed by the Red Bull group to conduct an investigation.
Then, chief designer and legendary F1 figure Adrian Newey announced that he would leave the team in early 2025.
Red Bull attempted to stabilise the team by extending Sergio Perez's contract, though his form has not justified that decision since.
Meanwhile, McLaren are a team on the rise and have undergone dramatic improvement since last year's race in Austria.
"Andrea Stella is team principal of the year already," said F1 commentator Harry Benjamin on the Sky Sports F1 podcast. "I think he was team principal of the year last year. I just think that when you sit and talk to him, he just has a way with words.
"He's so technical, but yet he makes you feel like you understand what he's telling you. He says it in a way that is so understandable. And I think he gets the best out of Lando Norris.
"Each year they've started, I think, behind where they've wanted to be in terms of performance. And they've been open and honest about that. Nothing but transparent."
McLaren came into 2024 behind Red Bull and Ferrari, but recent upgrades have established them as the closest challenger, and perhaps the team to beat after their impressive race pace in Spain.
“The rate at which the upgrades have transformed their performance this year and last year has been phenomenal," Benjamin continued.
Asked which garage he would want to be in competing in F1, Benjamin sided with the papaya team.
"It's probably one of the best sort of advances that I've seen with a team over the last few years. So I would pick McLaren,” he concluded.
