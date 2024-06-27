Mercedes boss reveals key update on Verstappen talks amid Hamilton replacement decision
Mercedes boss reveals key update on Verstappen talks amid Hamilton replacement decision
Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has provided an update on Max Verstappen and the prospect of the Dutchman joining the team.
The Brackley-based squad are searching for their replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who will make the switch to Ferrari next year.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as dramatic return linked with Mercedes star
READ MORE: Police VERDICT delivered on Hamilton ‘sabotage’ case
With the sensational move blowing the driver market wide open, three-time champion Verstappen has been heavily linked with the vacant Mercedes seat in the wake of the drama surrounding Red Bull.
The 26-year-old, who is contracted to the Milton Keynes-based squad until 2028, is said to have a clause in that deal that allows him to leave the team if Helmut Marko does, with the saga surrounding Christian Horner leaving several Red Bull key figures’ futures in doubt.
Wolff: There are no driver talks taking place
Wolff has been vocal in the past about his desire to convince Verstappen to move to Mercedes and partner George Russell.
But speaking with the media in Spain, the Austrian revealed that there are no talks going on with the Red Bull driver.
“There are no talks that are taking place at that stage,” he said.
“I think we need to look at ourselves and on improving the car.”
READ MORE: Schumacher set for F1 chance amid 2025 RETURN rumours
As well as Verstappen, the Silver Arrows have been linked with outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, although it now seems that the Spaniard has set his sights on either Williams or Audi, currently Sauber.
Italian teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli is said to be the favourite to take Hamilton’s seat, having completed numerous tests in F1 machinery.
But Wolff reiterated that the team are in no rush to make a decision on their new driver.
“No driver decision has been made,” he added.
“We want to keep this decision as long as possible. Because who knows what happens?”
READ MORE: Mercedes star admits 'hot-headed' issue over X-rated Hamilton rant
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 team reveal 2025 lineup as SECOND driver announcement of the day emerges
- 3 hours ago
F1 team CONFIRM star driver signing as 2025 grid takes shape
- Today 10:58
F1 journalist reveals Andretti 'HARD NO' as team continue to seek grid entry
- 29 minutes ago
Could Hamilton regret Ferrari F1 call after recent developments at Mercedes?
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes boss reveals key update on Verstappen talks amid Hamilton replacement decision
- 2 hours ago
F1 News Today: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as MULTIPLE teams confirm 2025 driver signings
- 2 hours ago
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug