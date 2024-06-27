Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has provided an update on Max Verstappen and the prospect of the Dutchman joining the team.

The Brackley-based squad are searching for their replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who will make the switch to Ferrari next year.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton tackles Ferrari 'regrets' as dramatic return linked with Mercedes star

READ MORE: Police VERDICT delivered on Hamilton ‘sabotage’ case

With the sensational move blowing the driver market wide open, three-time champion Verstappen has been heavily linked with the vacant Mercedes seat in the wake of the drama surrounding Red Bull.

The 26-year-old, who is contracted to the Milton Keynes-based squad until 2028, is said to have a clause in that deal that allows him to leave the team if Helmut Marko does, with the saga surrounding Christian Horner leaving several Red Bull key figures’ futures in doubt.

Mercedes are looking for Lewis Hamilton's replacement

Max Verstappen has been targeted by the Silver Arrows

Wolff: There are no driver talks taking place

Wolff has been vocal in the past about his desire to convince Verstappen to move to Mercedes and partner George Russell.

But speaking with the media in Spain, the Austrian revealed that there are no talks going on with the Red Bull driver.

“There are no talks that are taking place at that stage,” he said.

“I think we need to look at ourselves and on improving the car.”

READ MORE: Schumacher set for F1 chance amid 2025 RETURN rumours

Andrea Kimi Antonelli is said to be the favourite for the seat

As well as Verstappen, the Silver Arrows have been linked with outgoing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz, although it now seems that the Spaniard has set his sights on either Williams or Audi, currently Sauber.

Italian teenage sensation Andrea Kimi Antonelli is said to be the favourite to take Hamilton’s seat, having completed numerous tests in F1 machinery.

But Wolff reiterated that the team are in no rush to make a decision on their new driver.

“No driver decision has been made,” he added.

“We want to keep this decision as long as possible. Because who knows what happens?”

READ MORE: Mercedes star admits 'hot-headed' issue over X-rated Hamilton rant

Related