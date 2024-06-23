Verstappen blasts FIA over 'CRAZY' controversial penalty verdict
Reigning world champion Max Verstappen did not mince his words when offering his assessment of an FIA penalty verdict at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.
On Saturday morning in Barcelona during FP3, Ferrari star Charles Leclerc was consumed with road rage after feeling he had been impeded by McLaren's Lando Norris.
The Ferrari driver, feeling aggrieved, veered his car into the side of Norris, making contact with his front right tyre and front wing, before proceeding to swear over his team radio.
Leclerc was placed under investigation for the incident and summoned to see the stewards, but was ultimately given a reprimand, thus avoiding any sort of grid penalty for Sunday's race.
Max Verstappen criticises FIA decision
Norris went on to take his second career pole position later that afternoon in a dramatic qualifying session, edging Verstappen by just two-hundredths of a second.
As they stepped out of their cars post-qualifying, Norris and Verstappen shared an exchange in which the Dutchman offered his thoughts on the FIA's Leclerc verdict.
"It's quite crazy he [Leclerc] got a reprimand,” Verstappen said to his British rival live on camera.
This was seemingly news to the McLaren star as he quickly responded: "That's what he got?!"
"Yeah, only a reprimand!" Verstappen replied.
The Brit was left visibly confused and went on to highlight the true extent of the damage to his car as a result of the incident: "My whole front wing was f*****,” he exclaimed.
The defending champion then reaffirmed his surprise with the verdict: "I know yeah, crazy.”
With only a reprimand for the FP3 incident, Leclerc will start Sunday's grand prix at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya P5 on the grid.

