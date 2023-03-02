Ewan Gale

Lance Stroll will compete at the Bahrain Grand Prix this weekend after recovering from injury.

The Canadian missed the pre-season test at the same circuit last week after sustaining injuries in a cycling accident in Spain.

Brazilian reserve driver Felipe Drugovich had performed test duties in Stroll's place and was prepared to make his F1 debut this weekend had fate allowed.

But Stroll has recovered in time and in a statement, he said: “It was frustrating not to be out in Bahrain for the pre-season test and I was disappointed to miss the three days of running.

"However, given the injury to my wrist, the team and I felt it was best to focus on recovery so that I would be ready for this weekend and the long season ahead."

Details emerge

“It was an unfortunate accident – I fell from my bike when my tyre caught a hole in the ground - but thankfully the damage was not significant and a successful minor surgery on my right wrist fixed the problem very quickly," explained Stroll.

"Since then, I've been working hard with my team to ensure that I am fully fit to compete this weekend. “I would like to thank the F1 community for their support and privacy, as well as the team who have helped my recovery. Now I'm ready to get my head down and concentrate on racing this weekend – something I'm really looking forward to.”

