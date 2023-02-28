Alonso concedes Aston Martin 'hurt' by Stroll absence
F1 News
Alonso concedes Aston Martin 'hurt' by Stroll absence
Fernando Alonso has reflected that Aston Martin "cannot" judge its progress without the feedback of injured driver Lance Stroll.
Two-time F1 champion Alonso joined Aston Martin over the winter from Alpine, replacing the retiring Sebastian Vettel.
With pre-season testing limited to just three days this term, meaning just one-and-a-half days of running per driver, every minute of track time was critical.
Unfortunately, injuries sustained in a cycling incident ruled Stroll out of these sessions with his participation in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix now a doubt.
READ MORE: 'Mature' Verstappen the clear favourite for title - Chandhok
Aston Martin "cannot do it" without Stroll
Given the Canadian's experience of last year's car and the inherent traits common to Aston Martin, Alonso said of his team-mate's absence: "It hurt a lot.
"I think we miss him because some of my comments or my feelings with the car, we never know if it is just me in a new team and a new car or whether it is just an Aston Martin thing that Lance could have spotted.
"Brake pedal feeling, power steering, all of these things - I don't know if it is a legacy from this team or it is just new to this car.
"We cannot do it without him so I hope he can come (back) very soon."
READ MORE: March's key F1 diary dates