Ted's Notebook: When will the hit Sky F1 show be on next?

Find out when and how to tune in to Ted's Notebook throughout the 2024 F1 season.

The popular Sky Sports show, hosted by pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz, has been a fixture in F1 media for over a decade.

It started as a written piece on the ITV Sport website before evolving into a series of features and short videos on the BBC.

However, the show truly found its stride upon Kravitz's move to Sky Sports in 2012. Transformed into a 30-minute live format, Ted's Notebook quickly became a fan favourite.

Whether dissecting technical stuff with a touch of humour or securing exclusive interviews with key figures in the paddock, the show always delivers.

Ted's Notebook dates, times and how to watch

Bad news for F1 fans! Kravitz confirmed in Canada that there will not be a Ted's Notebook for this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix. However, the wait won't be long as he will be back on screens next weekend for the 11th round in Austria (June 28-30).

The Red Bull Ring circuit will host the third Sprint of the season, meaning we will get an extra dose of the hit Sky show. Check back later for the confirmed schedule.

You can usually watch the show on the Sky Sports F1 channel and YouTube after each qualifying, sprint, and race session, but don't forget to check before tuning in, as sometimes it might get cancelled.

