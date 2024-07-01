Designer reveals all on 'COOL' Hamilton collaboration ahead of iconic race
An artist has revealed all on what it was like to collaborate with Mercedes Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton ahead of the iconic British Grand Prix.
Michah Dowbak, better known as 'Mad Dog Jones', recently worked with Mercedes and Puma, alongside Hamilton and team-mate George Russell, on merchandise which included jackets, hats and sneakers.
It was not the first time that Dowbak had worked with Hamilton, though, after the artist revealed the pair previously collaborated back in 2021 ahead of the race at Silverstone.
Naturally, at his home race, Hamilton wanted to mix up his helmet design, and it appears he called on the Canadian artist to help him come up with something bold and unique.
Artist reveals all on Lewis Hamilton collaboration
Hamilton went on to win the British GP that season, sporting a black and purple helmet that featured several symbols important to the seven-time champion.
Reflecting on working with the Mercedes star, Dowbak recently told Motorsport.com: "The main project I worked with him the closest one was when I designed his helmet for Silverstone in 2021, and it [ended up being] his 99th win.
"Getting to do the helmet for that race was just so cool. And that was also in collaboration with Mission44, which is one of Lewis’s organizations.
“We had all kinds of requests on the helmet to incorporate symbols, ideas, Easter eggs. Lewis can work with any artist in the world, and he chose little old me.
"It's something that I'll never be able to pay back, and I will always be eternally grateful."
As Dowbak alluded to, that win at Silverstone turned out to be Hamilton's 99th grand prix victory, and it would not take Hamilton long to make it 100.
Hamilton made it a century of victories at the Russian GP later that season, before narrowly missing out on an eighth world drivers' championship in heartbreaking fashion at the season-finale in Abu Dhabi.
