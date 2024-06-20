close global

Ricciardo shows off football skills with 'fever' claim

Daniel Ricciardo has demonstrated his sporting talents extend beyond the confines of a Formula 1 cockpit.

The Australian made his official debut in the sport back in 2011 whilst at Hispania Racing, and has been a near-permanent fixture on the F1 grid ever since.

The eight-time race winner spent five seasons at Red Bull alongside Sebastian Vettel then Max Verstappen, before ill-fated spells at Renault and McLaren.

After being released by the Woking-based outfit in 2022, the 34-year-old spent some time away from the sport before being brought back into the fold by Red Bull boss Christian Horner, becoming the team's reserve driver.

Following Nyck de Vries' struggles at Red Bull's sister team, Alpha Tauri - now Visa Cash App RB - he was presented with an opportunity to take over from the Dutchman midway through the 2023 campaign.

Despite having ambitions to return to the reigning constructors' champions, Ricciardo has struggled with form this season and has been consistently outperformed by team-mate Yuki Tsunoda.

Yuki Tsunoda has outperformed Daniel Ricciardo at RB this season
Ricciardo was brought back to the F1 fold in 2022 by Red Bull boss Christian Horner

Ricciardo relaxes ahead of Spanish GP

Out of contract in 2025, Ricciardo faces a fight for his F1 future, and will be hoping to build on his recent display at this weekend's Spanish Grand Prix.

Meanwhile, ahead of the event in Barcelona, the Perth-born driver has been trying his hand at another sport.

With the UEFA European Championships now under way, Ricciardo and Tsunoda have been pictured showing off their football skills as they enjoy some downtime before the 10th grand prix of the year.

