FIA chief admits rule failings as Horner reveals 'troubled waters' with DEMANDING Verstappen - GPFans F1 Recap

One of the top figures from within the FIA has admitted that the last set of Formula 1 regulations have not worked as planned.

Horner labels Verstappen 'DEMANDING' amid 'troubled waters' at Red Bull

Christian Horner has outlined Max Verstappen’s ‘demanding’ nature after recent Red Bull struggles.

F1 star names ONE missing ingredient for 2024 title challenge

Red Bull's rivals are missing a key ingredient to launch them ahead of the reigning champions, according to an F1 star.

Jos Verstappen set to feature at ICONIC race circuit

The Verstappen family are set for a busy weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix later this month.

F1 star takes on ANOTHER two-wheeled challenge

Valtteri Bottas has undertaken another cycling challenge after a successful outing at a gravel event two weeks ago.

