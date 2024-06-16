FIA chief admits rule failings as Horner reveals 'troubled waters' with DEMANDING Verstappen - GPFans F1 Recap
FIA chief admits rule failings as Horner reveals 'troubled waters' with DEMANDING Verstappen - GPFans F1 Recap
One of the top figures from within the FIA has admitted that the last set of Formula 1 regulations have not worked as planned.
Horner labels Verstappen 'DEMANDING' amid 'troubled waters' at Red Bull
Christian Horner has outlined Max Verstappen’s ‘demanding’ nature after recent Red Bull struggles.
F1 star names ONE missing ingredient for 2024 title challenge
Red Bull's rivals are missing a key ingredient to launch them ahead of the reigning champions, according to an F1 star.
Jos Verstappen set to feature at ICONIC race circuit
The Verstappen family are set for a busy weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix later this month.
F1 star takes on ANOTHER two-wheeled challenge
Valtteri Bottas has undertaken another cycling challenge after a successful outing at a gravel event two weeks ago.
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul