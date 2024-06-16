F1 star takes on ANOTHER two-wheeled challenge
Valtteri Bottas has undertaken another cycling challenge after a successful outing at a gravel event two weeks ago.
The former Mercedes driver has 10 race wins and 67 podiums to his name, however since leaving the championship winning team he has struggled to replicate this success.
Bottas currently competes with Kick Sauber who remain the only team without points thus far in the 2024 season.
The Finn finds himself out of contract for 2025, and with Nico Hulkenberg arriving at the team for next season, Bottas will be looking to seal his F1 future soon, whether at Sauber or elsewhere on the grid.
Valtteri Bottas continues with cycling challenge
In the meantime, Bottas has enjoyed competition outside of F1 entering various cycling races alongside his partner Tiffany Cromwell.
Cromwell is a professional athlete in her own right, competing for Australia at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, and recently the Unbound Gravel event in Kansas.
Bottas also took part, finishing the 108 mile gravel bike race in 5 hours 26 minutes, burning over 4,000 calories and placing second in his age group.
One event was not enough for Bottas however and will once again compete in a cycling challenge this time FNLD GRVL, an event the Finn co-founded.
The FNLD GRVL weekend has officially started! Check out what’s happening: https://t.co/1K37eAwcSq#VB77 #FNLDGRVL #Finland— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) June 13, 2024
📷 @ThomasMaheux pic.twitter.com/fLZRDc0CkY
According to the website “FNLD GRVL is a world-class gravel race and experience that debuted on June 10th, 2023 in Lahti, Finland and will return on June 15th, 2024.
“The brainchild of Formula 1 driver Valtteri Bottas and team behind SBT GRVL, the event will feature three course distances with a 20k Euro prize purse and 1000 riders from around the world. Registration is now open.”
