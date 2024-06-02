F1 star achieves SURPRISE two-wheeled podium

A Formula 1 star has achieved a surprise podium after a difficult start to the 2024 season.

This season has provided mixed fortunes for F1 teams, with the likes of McLaren and Ferrari taking strides forward to compete with Red Bull.

Both Ferrari drivers have a win apiece, with Lando Norris also earning a spectacular victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

However, one particular team is yet to get off the mark, with Sauber drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu failing to score a single point.

F1 2024 has seen four different race winners

Sauber meanwhile linger at the bottom of the constructors' table

Who will race for Sauber next season?

At least one of these drivers will lose their seat for next year, with Nico Hulkenberg joining the team, in anticipation of the Audi takeover in 2026.

Sauber will rebrand as Audi in time for the next set of regulation changes, with former McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl ready to steer them to success in his role as CEO.

Former Mercedes driver and 10-time race winner Bottas will hope to remain with the team, and be part of its surge to the front.

However, the Finn has competition for the final seat, including from the likes of Carlos Sainz and perhaps even Yuki Tsunoda.

Despite concerns over his F1 future, Bottas has been throwing himself into his passions outside of F1, including cycling.

Now, Bottas has revealed that he stood on the podium at the illustrious Unbound Gravel cycling event in the USA, coming second.

Posting his achievement on social media, Bottas wrote: “Finally got to take part in this big gravel event in USA. Had fun out there racing bikes for 174km on gravel, and finished 2nd in men 30-39.”

The Finn also thanked Tiffany Cromwell, professional cyclist and partner, who has competed at events including the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

