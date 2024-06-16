Jos Verstappen set to feature at ICONIC race circuit

The Verstappen family are set for a busy weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix later this month.

Formula 1 heads to the iconic circuit for round 11 of the 2024 season on June 30, just days after the next race in Spain.

The track in Austria, named the 'Red Bull Ring', hosted its first grand prix in 1970 and often provides thrilling on-track action.

Max Verstappen is the driver to have won the Austrian GP the most times, with four victories in 2018, 2019, 2022, and 2023 respectively.

Whilst Verstappen will no doubt be targeting a fifth victory at the event later this month, it appears he will not be the only Verstappen to take to the track at the event.

This comes after it was announced that Max's father, Jos Verstappen, is set to feature in the 'Legend's Parade' at the circuit, which takes place over the weekend of the Austrian GP.

"All eyes of the Orange Army will be on Max Verstappen, who will fight for a victory in his Oracle Red Bull Racing RB20," a Verstappen.com statement read. "This year, his father, Jos Verstappen, will also make an appearance in a Formula 1 car: the Red Bull RB8.

Jos Verstappen will drive Red Bull's RB8 around the Red Bull Ring

"One of the annual highlights during the grand prix weekend is the Legends Parade, which focuses on legendary Formula 1 drivers and iconic F1 cars that have won the Austrian Grand Prix over the past fifty years.

"Jos will do Max’s honours and will race around the track in Spielberg with the 2012 RB8, with the loud V8 engine. It is the car in which Sebastian Vettel won his third world title that year."

Verstappen senior will be joined by a host of other former F1 drivers, with names such as Emerson Fittipaldi, Johnny Herbert, David Coulthard and Gerhard Berger also set to feature.

