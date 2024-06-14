Red Bull chief SNUBS Verstappen in best drivers debate
Red Bull chief SNUBS Verstappen in best drivers debate
Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has overlooked his star driver Max Verstappen as he delivered his verdict on the best driving duo in the Formula 1 paddock.
The three-time world champion currently holds a 56-point lead over his nearest rival, Charles Leclerc, in the drivers' standings, but has struggled to hit top form so far this season.
F1 Headlines: Hamilton-Mercedes DIVORCE theory given as fans vent FURY
READ MORE: Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'
The 26-year-old has already been beaten by Leclerc in Monaco, as well as Lando Norris in Miami and Carlos Sainz in Australia in what has been a campaign of up-and-down performances.
Verstappen did, however, seal his sixth win of the year - and 60th overall in F1 - at last weekend's Canadian Grand Prix, taking advantage of a timely safety car intervention in the closing stages to nudge ahead of Norris.
Problems mount for Perez
Though the Dutchman is still bringing in significant points for Red Bull, the same cannot be said of his team-mate, Sergio Perez.
The Mexican recently signed a new deal with the reigning constructors' champions, but many have questioned that move, pointing to a series of lacklustre displays during both qualifying and race days.
Perez - who has partnered Verstappen since 2021 - crashed out in Monaco and Canada, and currently sits fifth on the championship leaderboard.
Red Bull boss Marko has now claimed that the duo cannot currently be considered the best pairing in the paddock.
READ MORE: Key Angela Cullen 'inspiration' REVEALED
In an interview with Canadian media outlet, Le Journal de Montreal, the 81-year-old instead picked out the McLaren drivers - Norris and Oscar Piastri - for special praise when quizzed on the sport's top talents.
"Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri at McLaren - they are young and they are hungry," said the Austrian.
"Currently, they get along well and work well together."
READ MORE: Geri Halliwell DITCHES Horner name in latest outing
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull chief SNUBS Verstappen in best drivers debate
- 29 minutes ago
ICONIC F1 team set for race return after 26-year absence
- 1 hour ago
Mercedes director reveals 'BULLYING' plan for success
- 1 hour ago
F1 News Today: Newey 'signs secret deal' with rival as McLaren star admits being SCARED of car
- Today 05:57
F1 'NIGHTMARE' snub revealed as Horner protects star driver - GPFans F1 Recap
- Yesterday 23:57
Every F1 driver competing in the 2024 Le Mans 24 Hour race
- Yesterday 22:57
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul