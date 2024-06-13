F1 icon delivers calculated prediction on Verstappen Red Bull future

A Formula 1 icon has made a confident claim regarding Max Verstappen's future at Red Bull amid season-long speculation that he could leave the team.

Tensions between the Verstappen family and team boss Christian Horner were high earlier this campaign after the latter was embroiled in controversy ahead of the 2024 season.

F1 Headlines: Mercedes change 'would' tempt Verstappen as Hamilton appears dejected after Wolff message

READ MORE: Red Bull chief believes Mercedes 2025 transfer 'confirmed'

As a result, and with Lewis Hamilton heading for Ferrari ahead of 2025, Verstappen soon began to be linked with the vacant Mercedes seat.

Mercedes chief Toto Wolff has even publicly courted the three-time world champion, stating at one stage that he would be their first choice to fill their vacant seat.

Max Verstappen has been linked with Mercedes

Toto Wolff is looking for a new driver ahead of 2025

Will Max Verstappen leave Red Bull for Mercedes?

After all of the above speculation, F1 legend Gerhard Berger has delivered a confident verdict on the three-time world champion's future.

Berger, who raced in F1 between 1984 and 1997, seizing 48 podium finishes along the way, recently told Bild: "At the moment, Red Bull is certainly the best solution.

"But Max will make a tough decision in favour of a better solution as soon as an opportunity arises.

‌"If he realises that his car is starting to weaken and he sees advantages elsewhere, he will seize the opportunity. He is driven by performance."

Gerhard Berger won 10 races in Formula 1

"At the moment - I emphasise: at the moment - not so much," Berger replied when asked if the three-time world champion could soon make the switch.

"Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff is endeavouring to recruit him, but Max knows that his driving skills would probably not be enough to get the Mercedes back on the road to victory in the current situation."

READ MORE: F1 champion SLAMS Ferrari in thinly-veiled swipe

Related