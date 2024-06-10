close global

Norris executes thrilling move as British star makes HISTORY - GPFans F1 Recap

Lando Norris took two places in the same number of laps to go from third to first in a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix.

Chadwick makes HISTORY with stunning win

British racing driver Jamie Chadwick stunned spectators by making history across the pond.

FIA confirm Ricciardo PENALTY after frustrating Canadian Grand Prix error

Daniel Ricciardo has been given a five-second penalty for a false start at the Canadian Grand Prix.

F1 fans hit by Canadian Grand Prix 'cancelled' blunder

Sky Sports F1 pundit Ted Kravitz has shed light on the difficulties experienced by fans trying to attend Canadian Grand Prix practice.

Villeneuve pleads with F1 to maintain 'special' feature

Former world champion Jacques Villeneuve has pleaded with Formula 1 to retain a ‘special’ feature of the sport.

