Hamilton and Verstappen SHOT DOWN as Brundle delives Mercedes test verdict - GPFans F1 Recap

F1 News

Former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe has questioned the opposition to a proposed tyre blanket ban by F1 drivers. Read more here...

Brundle: Mercedes 'scratching their heads' ahead of Bahrain GP

Martin Brundle has suggested Mercedes are "scratching their heads" after pre-season testing. Read more here...

F1 and Tottenham Hotspur announce groundbreaking partnership

F1 has entered a new "strategic partnership" with English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur. Read more here...

Jenson Button sets lightning-fast Guinness World Record

Former F1 champion Jenson Button is the new Guinness World Record holder for the number of strikes on a Batak machine in 30 seconds. Read more here...

Alonso concedes Aston Martin 'hurt' by Stroll absence

Fernando Alonso has reflected that Aston Martin "cannot" judge its progress without the feedback of injured driver Lance Stroll. Read more here...

