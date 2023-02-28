Ewan Gale

Tuesday 28 February 2023 10:18

F1 has entered a new "strategic partnership" with English Premier League football club Tottenham Hotspur.

The deal will last 15 years and bring a "brand new motorsport experience" to London, with a world-first in-stadium karting facility, which will also be the Capital's longest indoor electric go-kart track.

The deal follows the opening of the F1 Arcade last season, which brought the sport closer to fans than ever before with fans offered the opportunity to experience an F1-themed night out that includes simulators, race-themed food and drink and music.

Tottenham confirmed the new deal in a Twitter post, which read: "Tottenham Hotspur is delighted to announce a 15-year strategic partnership with F1 that will bring a brand new motorsport experience to London.

"The world’s first in-stadium karting facility and London’s longest indoor electric go-kart track will open in Autumn 2023."

Tottenham Hotspur is delighted to announce a 15-year strategic partnership with @F1 that will bring a brand-new motorsport experience to London.



The world’s first in-stadium karting facility and London’s longest indoor electric go kart track will open in Autumn 2023. ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 28, 2023

Focus on diversity

The long-term partnership will aim to 'create apprenticeship and career opportunities' for young people and aim to add diversity to the industry.

This will be focused on underrepresented groups and women, whilst a driver academy programme will also help identify the next generation of F1 drivers.

Educational activities will be delivered by both parties in local schools to highlight different pathways into motorsport, including in engineering.

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said: "As we continue to grow our sport around the world, partnering with world-renowned brands like Tottenham Hotspur allows us to take Formula 1 and motorsport to new and diverse audiences.

"The karting experience will be a destination and place that families, friends and aspiring drivers from all over the world will want to visit and enjoy, engaging new audiences and offering an accessible entry point to the world of motorsport.

"Our brands have a shared vision to create life-changing career opportunities, promote diversity and inclusion, such as through the recently announced F1 Academy, and driving environmental sustainability - our innovative partnership will bring all of this to life."

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy added: "Since building this stadium our ambition has always been to see how far we can push the boundaries in delivering world-class experiences that will attract people from around the world all year round.

"We have been able to bring the biggest names in sport and entertainment to London N17. We are extremely excited about what this long-term partnership with F1 will bring for our global, national and local communities."