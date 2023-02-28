Ewan Gale

Tuesday 28 February 2023 15:59

Martin Brundle has suggested Mercedes are "scratching their heads" after pre-season testing.

The F1 season begins this weekend at the Bahrain Grand Prix with teams afforded only three days of testing in preparation.

Mercedes has seemingly eradicated its porpoising issues but its outlook for the campaign is middling given the gap to Red Bull and Ferrari last season.

The pace of the new W14 was understated at the Bahrain International Circuit, though fuel loads, set-ups and engine modes can skew perceptions.

A hydraulic failure for George Russell on the second day did, however, cost the team valuable testing time.

Asked for his take on the test ahead of the first race, Brundle suggested Red Bull was the team to beat.

Brundle reveals caveats

"It seems to me that it is Red Bull out front with Ferrari gamely chasing hard after them," Brundle told Sky Sports F1.

"Mercedes look like they have got potential but are scratching their heads a little bit on their car, maybe Aston Martin then leading a frantic midfield was my takeaway.

"But it was one test at one warm track with quite an aggressive asphalt on it and a track that demands more of the rear tyres than some other circuits so we can't judge the whole season on that and as ever, we have to wait and see."

