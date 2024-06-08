F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix today (Saturday, June 8), with the teams all battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown in Montreal.
F1's last outing in Monaco saw Charles Leclerc finally convert his pole position into a dominant win in front of his home crowd, ending his winless streak that stretched back to Austria in 2022.
The result in the Principality tightened the championship battle, with Leclerc now just 32 points adrift of championship leader Max Verstappen.
Now, Ferrari arrive in Montreal emboldened by their Monaco triumph, armed with their latest upgrades that suit the high-speed nature of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.
However, the energy drink giants won't relinquish their Canadian crown easily. Verstappen, the victor in Montreal for the past two years, will be hungry to reassert his dominance, both in qualifying and the main event.
READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does qualifying work?
Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, June 8, 2024
The all-important qualifying session in Canada kicks off today, Saturday, June 8, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Local time (EDT): 4pm Saturday
UK time: 9pm Saturday
CEST: 10pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 3pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 1pm Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 6am Sunday
South Africa: 10pm Saturday
READ MORE: F1 Canadian Grand Prix: The story of the Wall of Champions
How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today
The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
READ MORE: F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
F1 star reveals lack of TRUST in Perez after HUGE decision
- 57 minutes ago
F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton 'excited' by STUNNING new driver signing
- 2 hours ago
Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix FREE
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Ricciardo career brutally DESTROYED as star's Red Bull DEMANDS revealed
- Today 06:57
F1 Results Today: Red Bull face uphill battle after Verstappen FIRE ends practice
- Today 00:10
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul