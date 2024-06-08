close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix today (Saturday, June 8), with the teams all battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown in Montreal.

F1's last outing in Monaco saw Charles Leclerc finally convert his pole position into a dominant win in front of his home crowd, ending his winless streak that stretched back to Austria in 2022.

The result in the Principality tightened the championship battle, with Leclerc now just 32 points adrift of championship leader Max Verstappen.

Now, Ferrari arrive in Montreal emboldened by their Monaco triumph, armed with their latest upgrades that suit the high-speed nature of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

However, the energy drink giants won't relinquish their Canadian crown easily. Verstappen, the victor in Montreal for the past two years, will be hungry to reassert his dominance, both in qualifying and the main event.

READ MORE: F1 Explained: How does qualifying work?

Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, June 8, 2024

The all-important qualifying session in Canada kicks off today, Saturday, June 8, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (EDT): 4pm Saturday
UK time: 9pm Saturday
CEST: 10pm Saturday
United States (CDT): 3pm Saturday
United States (PDT): 1pm Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 6am Sunday
South Africa: 10pm Saturday

READ MORE: F1 Canadian Grand Prix: The story of the Wall of Champions

How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Italy: Sky Italia
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Spain: DAZN F1
Germany: Sky Deutschland
France: Canal+
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: F1 Canadian Grand Prix weather forecast - latest today from Montreal

Related

Max Verstappen Ferrari Charles Leclerc Canadian Grand Prix Circuit Gilles Villeneuve F1 Qualifying
Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix FREE
Canadian Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix FREE

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Results Today: Red Bull face uphill battle after Verstappen FIRE ends practice
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Red Bull face uphill battle after Verstappen FIRE ends practice

  • Today 00:10

Latest News

Latest F1 News

F1 star reveals lack of TRUST in Perez after HUGE decision

  • 57 minutes ago
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Qualifying Today: Canadian Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV

  • 1 hour ago
Racing Superstars

Hamilton 'excited' by STUNNING new driver signing

  • 2 hours ago
Canadian Grand Prix

Channel 4 F1 qualifying highlights today: How to watch the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix FREE

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Ricciardo career brutally DESTROYED as star's Red Bull DEMANDS revealed

  • Today 06:57
Canadian Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Red Bull face uphill battle after Verstappen FIRE ends practice

  • Today 00:10
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x