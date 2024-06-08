Formula 1 qualifying takes centre stage at the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix today (Saturday, June 8), with the teams all battling for grid positions for Sunday's showdown in Montreal.

F1's last outing in Monaco saw Charles Leclerc finally convert his pole position into a dominant win in front of his home crowd, ending his winless streak that stretched back to Austria in 2022.

The result in the Principality tightened the championship battle, with Leclerc now just 32 points adrift of championship leader Max Verstappen.

Now, Ferrari arrive in Montreal emboldened by their Monaco triumph, armed with their latest upgrades that suit the high-speed nature of Circuit Gilles Villeneuve.

However, the energy drink giants won't relinquish their Canadian crown easily. Verstappen, the victor in Montreal for the past two years, will be hungry to reassert his dominance, both in qualifying and the main event.

Canadian Grand Prix Qualifying - Saturday, June 8, 2024

The all-important qualifying session in Canada kicks off today, Saturday, June 8, at 4pm local time. Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Local time (EDT): 4pm Saturday

UK time: 9pm Saturday

CEST: 10pm Saturday

United States (CDT): 3pm Saturday

United States (PDT): 1pm Saturday

Australia (Melbourne): 6am Sunday

South Africa: 10pm Saturday



How to watch the Canadian Grand Prix live on TV today

The answer depends on your location. Here's a breakdown of how to catch the action in some major countries:

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo

Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra

Spain: DAZN F1

Germany: Sky Deutschland

France: Canal+

Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports

Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN

Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico

Singapore: beIN SPORTS

Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)

China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent

Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports

Austria: Servus TV, ORF

Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

Africa: SuperSport

Latin America: ESPN



F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

