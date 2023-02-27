Hamilton responds to F1 ban threat as Alonso fires Aston Martin warning - GPFans F1 Recap

Ewan Gale

Monday 27 February 2023 23:30

Lewis Hamilton believes the push to remove tyre blankets from F1 is "dangerous" and a "pointless exercise".

Alonso fires F1 rivals ominous Aston Martin warning

Fernando Alonso has fired a warning to his F1 rivals ahead of his maiden season with Aston Martin.

F1 confirms Spanish Grand Prix change

F1 has confirmed a revision to the track layout at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya ahead of this year's Spanish Grand Prix.

Verstappen throws down gauntlet as Ferrari and Mercedes left with mountain to climb - What we learned at F1 testing

F1 pre-season testing can lead to inaccurate predictions with teams holding set-up directions, fuel loads and event race components close to their chests.

Why Max Verstappen and Red Bull are lean and mean for 2023