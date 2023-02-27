Verstappen throws down gauntlet as Ferrari and Mercedes left with mountain to climb - What we learned at F1 testing

Ewan Gale

Monday 27 February 2023 11:57 - Updated: 11:58

F1 pre-season testing can lead to inaccurate predictions with teams holding set-up directions, fuel loads and event race components close to their chests.

But there are still plenty of areas of performance that can be judged upon across the three-day test ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

So before the first weekend of the new campaign, GPFans takes a look at what we learned in pre-season testing.

Verstappen and Red Bull clear favourites

The hope for F1 fans had been that Ferrari and Mercedes would close the gap to Red Bull over the winter to create a three-way battle for the championship this season.

But the reigning champions were outstanding throughout the three-day test, with only a small hiccup on day two setting Max Verstappen back.

The two-time champion looked to be in imperious form, needing little time to get accustomed to the RB19 and setting his fastest laps often in the opening 30 minutes of a session.

The car looks by far the most settled both in a straight line and through corners, with qualifying and race simulations seemingly at the sharp end of the timesheets.

Ominous signs - can Red Bull be stopped?

Ferrari long runs a concern

The speed of the SF-23 can't be doubted with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz both finding themselves at the top of the leaderboard across the three days.

But concerns can be found in the Scuderia's long-run pace on the final day, with both drivers struggling with tyre wear across a stint.

This is a similar issue to what Ferrari experienced last season and if answers aren't found quickly, Red Bull could race unchallenged to start the year.

One potential positive is Fred Vasseur's reshuffling of the strategy team, though judgement must be held until tactics are put into practice.

Mercedes face development race

Race six is the target George Russell has placed on Mercedes' competitiveness.

It wasn't the easiest of tests for the Brackley-based outfit, with front-end issues compounded by a chunk of time lost through a hydraulic failure on the afternoon of the second day.

The pace looked good if not spellbinding across the test, with Russell and Lewis Hamilton likely starting the year in the third-quickest car.

Mercedes has already suggested an aggressive development plan will see upgrades introduced near the start of the campaign, will that produce instant results?

Aston Martin to spring a surprise?

Perhaps the team of the test was Aston Martin, which shrugged off the setback of Lance Stroll's cycling injury to post eye-catching lap times.

These must be taken with a pinch of salt, of course, but both high and low-fuel simulations looked consistently competitive.

This would put Aston Martin in the fight for the best of the rest placing or, perhaps, threatening the top three for occasional podiums.

Fernando Alonso looks as hungry as ever as he begins life at Silverstone. Do not discount the two-time champion from the podium chances in Bahrain.

French rivals Alpine were touted as the threat to the top three, but an unspectacular test has cast doubt on this early assessment.

McLaren on the back foot

Perhaps the team in most trouble relative to its finishing position last term, McLaren endured a miserable test.

Albeit not as alarming as the brake issues suffered in testing last year, the MCL60 was confined to the garage for large periods of time with work being done to help strengthen the wheel brows.

When the car was on track, there were no headline-making times posted by either Lando Norris or Oscar Piastri and the consensus through the paddock is that the Woking-based outfit could be sixth-fastest at the very best to start the season.