Aston Martin: Drugovich confirmed for Bahrain IF Stroll is out

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 26 February 2023 12:36 - Updated: 12:48

Felipe Drugovich will drive for Aston Martin in next Sunday's season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix IF Lance Stroll is not fit to race.

The 22-year-old Brazilian deputised for Stroll in pre-season testing in Bahrain after Stroll was ruled out following a wrist injury sustained in a biking accident.

With the Canadian's participation still very much in doubt, speculation raged on Saturday about who could replace him should he not be given medical clearance to compete in Sakhir.

READ MORE: ’Change your f**ing car’ - Horner vs Wolff erupts on Drive To Survive

That speculation even included rumours that the freshly-retired Sebastian Vettel could make a swift return to F1 just months after quitting the sport.

Vettel had been linked with a swift return

Team Principal Mike Krack told reporters on Saturday that Aston Martin had multiple 'Plan B' options, and now they have clearly settled on one.

Aston Martin confirm Drugovich is their Plan B

They issued a brief statement on social media on Sunday, saying that while Stroll will be given every chance to recover in time, the 2022 Formula 2 champion Drugovich would be his replacement.

An update on our driver line-up for the #BahrainGP.



The team will continue to give Lance every chance to race, pending recovery from his injury. Should he not be fit to compete, then Felipe will drive the AMR23 alongside Fernando. pic.twitter.com/G0gtPt0tAh — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 26, 2023

Testing in Bahrain was extremely positive for Aston Martin, with Fernando Alonso showing the brilliance they expected when signing him to a multi-year deal.

Alonso's race run on Saturday led Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz to put the team above Mercedes in his pre-season rankings.

READ MORE: Schumacher's UNFORGETTABLE first impression on Ferrari test debut

20% discount on F1TV

Make the most of the 2023 season with 20% off 1 year's F1 TV Pro annual subscription!