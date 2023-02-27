Alonso fires F1 rivals ominous Aston Martin warning

Sam Hall

Monday 27 February 2023 10:55 - Updated: 11:05

Fernando Alonso has fired a warning to his F1 rivals ahead of his maiden season with Aston Martin.

The Silverstone-based team is widely expected to make strides towards the front of the field after finishing a disappointing seventh last term.

Alonso's long-run pace on the final day of testing was up there with the likes of reigning champions Red Bull and although reading too much into the times during this period is a fool's game, the Spaniard's confidence is impossible to ignore.

"It was a very important and very nice week for us finally with the new car," said Alonso.

"We did a filming day in Silverstone but that never feels enough because there were only eight laps, I think, that we did there.

"Obviously, it is now go time. We need to make the car as fast as possible for next week, for race one, but we feel that there is a lot more to come from the car.

"We didn't have time just in testing (to unlock everything) with only three days.

"But it's step by step and the team is working flat out."

READ MORE: 'Real beast' Alonso excited by Aston Martin potential

Alonso concedes Aston Martin concern

Despite the impressive pace across a race distance, however, two-time champion Alonso has conceded not everything is up to scratch with his new team.

"We have been experimenting a little bit with very different routes on setups and we have found always positives on these new routes," added Alonso

"There is a clear indication that we need to change philosophy on many things on this car compared to last year's car and that is a concern in a way because we need a couple of races to optimise the package."

READ MORE: Aston Martin: Drugovich confirmed for Bahrain IF Stroll is out