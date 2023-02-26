'Real beast' Alonso excited by Aston Martin potential

Stuart Hodge

Sunday 26 February 2023 12:30

The excitement levels at Aston Martin could not be higher at Aston Martin after pre-season testing in Bahrain, and they extend to the team's new superstar driver Fernando Alonso.

The 41-year-old two-time world champion left Alpine to sign a multi-year deal with Aston Martin starting in 2023. And his baptism in the AMR23 in Sakhir bodes well for the months to come.

Alonso's race run on Saturday was described as "chef's kiss" by Sky Sports F1 reporter Ted Kravitz, who said it took Aston Martin above Mercedes in his pre-season team rankings.

Luca Furbatto on Alonso at Aston Martin

The team's engineering director Luca Furbatto re-iterated the mood of optimism around the team, and hailed what Alonso has already brought to the garage.

Alonso is a 'real beast' says Furbatto

Speaking to Sky Sport F1 in Italy, he revealed: "Alonso is excited. Yesterday we had small problems but they were resolved."

Furbatto has history with Alonso - having worked with him well over a decade ago. Now, despite the Spaniard being the oldest driver on the 2023 grid, he sees the same burning desire to compete and win.

"H is super, a real beast. I worked with him 15 years ago at McLaren and he hasn't changed a bit. The team's goal? At the end of the season we will be happy if we are in the upper midfield."

