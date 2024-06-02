Hamilton given major Italian approval ahead of Ferrari switch
Lewis Hamilton has been given the Italian seal of approval ahead of his switch to Ferrari for 2025.
The seven-time world champion recently announced he would be leaving Mercedes for the Scuderia, after a disappointing few years with the Brackley outfit.
Hamilton has failed to win a race with Mercedes since Saudi Arabia 2021, with the team struggling to master the new regulations.
2024 has been particularly difficult for Hamilton, with McLaren and Ferrari making progress, often leaving the Mercedes duo to fight for seventh or lower.
Can Hamilton achieve an eighth world title at Ferrari?
Hamilton was cruelly denied a historic eighth world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in 2021, after Max Verstappen overtook him on the last lap to take a controversial maiden world championship.
However, the Brit will be hoping to fight back at Ferrari and become statistically the greatest driver of all time with the legendary team.
Former Ferrari driver Giancarlo Fisichella has given Hamilton his approval ahead of his switch to the team, speaking on behalf of DAZN.
“I’m happy with Lewis Hamilton moving to Ferrari. He is someone I respect as a great driver. I raced against him and I know how quick he is,” he said.
“He has the experience too and it’s going to be nice to see him at Ferrari. Hopefully, we can see him get on the podium and fight for championships.
“Considering he’s won the championship seven times, Lewis and Michael Schumacher are the best drivers we have seen. Lewis is still racing so it’s nice to see him on the grid and to see him in Ferrari colours.
“Hamilton and Leclerc are two of the best drivers on the grid. Both drivers are so strong and they both want to win. I’m sure they will work together without any problems and it will be nice to see both of them fight for the championship and win races.”
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul