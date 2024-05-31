Leclerc blasts 'disaster' F1 24 game amid RETIREMENT consideration

Charles Leclerc has blasted a recent F1 decision as a ‘disaster’ despite enjoying a career high at the Monaco Grand Prix.

The Monegasque driver has endured bitter luck at his home grand prix over the years, regardless of the car he has raced in.

At the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix Leclerc crashed in qualifying, ending the session in pole position, however the damage prevented him from starting the race on the Sunday.

Furthermore, during a lap around the circuit for the Monaco Historique, he lost the rear of Niki Lauda’s 1972 Ferrari 312B3 at La Rascasse, crashing the classic Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc has achieved three poles around Monaco

Charles Leclerc finally achieved a Monaco Grand Prix win

However, Leclerc’s ‘Monaco curse’ was proven false in 2024, after dominating the weekend by taking pole position to secure Sunday’s win.

The victory also meant that Leclerc is now 31 points behind Max Verstappen in the drivers’ standings, following a disastrous weekend for Red Bull.

Leclerc could be in championship contention if Ferrari continue to gain on their rivals throughout the season.

Despite this momentous milestone in the Ferrari driver’s career, Leclerc was left unhappy by a recent F1 decision.

In a promotional video for the new F1 24 video game, Leclerc alongside his team-mate Carlos Sainz unveiled their driver ratings for the game.

Carlos Sainz congratulates Charles Leclerc on his first Monaco win

The driver ratings combine the experience, racecraft, awareness and pace of an F1 driver to create an overall rating.

Sainz and Leclerc were third and fourth respectively in the overall ratings, with the same score of 89, however the Spaniard eclipsed his team-mate in experience and racecraft to jump ahead.

When the drivers’ unveiled their pace, the game rated Leclerc lower than what Sainz guessed with the Ferrari stars labelling the ratings as a ‘disaster’.

“This I hate. You rate me as fast, they don’t care. EA thinks I am nowhere,” Leclerc said hilariously.

The Monaco star also joked about being close to ‘retirement’ after being disappointed in his stats.

“I will check last year’s score to understand how far I am from retirement,” Leclerc added.

“Because if I am already in the downhill part, you know.”

Charles would like to know if you think it's time to retire, @EASPORTSF1 🧐



Plenty of laughs as the Ferrari boys guess their #F124 ratings 😂#F1 pic.twitter.com/jYb5Smch8y — Formula 1 (@F1) May 30, 2024

