Leclerc gives CONTROVERSIAL take on vital question
Charles Leclerc may have spent the weekend celebrating his Monaco Grand Prix victory with Ferrari, but he still had time to comment one of life's most controversial culinary debates.
Leclerc was in superlative form in his home GP, taking the win more than seven seconds clear of McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, while his Scuderia team-mate Carlos Sainz rounded out the podium.
With Max Verstappen finishing a lowly sixth, Leclerc cut the world champion's lead in the drivers' standings to 31 points - a not insignificant margin, but one the Monegasque rightly celebrated, nonetheless.
There are big questions swirling at Ferrari, meanwhile: how will Lewis Hamilton adapt to life in Maranello? Will he be joined by Red Bull's wantaway technical genius Adrian Newey? And can the team win a first constructors' title since 2008?
Pineapple pizza, yay or nay?
But the Monegasque still had the headspace to tackle a topic which can divide families and strain friendships: should pineapple on a pizza be allowed?!
"I actually slept really well," he said when asked about mechanics who had seemed nervous the night before.
"I ate like crazy yesterday night. I actually got too late at home and I couldn't cook, so I ordered my favourite pizza, which is not the best preparation to race normally, but I was like, 'OK, maybe mentally it will help me to take the pressure off a little bit'. And yeah, that's it. I slept really well."
Asked if his favourite pizza had pineapple as a topping, Leclerc was unequivocal in his response.
"Pizza margherita with prosciutto crudo, he said. "Never pineapple!"
