Hamilton comes up with RADICAL idea to shake up Monaco GP
Hamilton comes up with RADICAL idea to shake up Monaco GP
Lewis Hamilton has suggested that major changes need to be made to an iconic grand prix on the Formula 1 calendar.
The Monaco Grand Prix was first introduced into F1 in 1950, and has been on the calendar consistently since 1955, except during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
READ MORE: GPFans Hot Takes - Hamilton 'counting down the days' as TITLE RACE is on
Winning around the streets of Monte-Carlo is an incredibly special achievement for any F1 driver, with world champions Graham Hill, Ayrton Senna and Michael Schumacher all mastering the circuit.
However, Monaco has remained largely unchanged since the 1970s, and as F1 cars have grown wider, overtaking has become difficult, reducing the spectacle on Sunday.
READ MORE: Cullen ‘living’ with new star after Hamilton split
Should F1 ditch the Monaco Grand Prix?
Whilst Hamilton remains enamoured with the magic of Monaco, the seven-time world champion suggested improvements could be made to the circuit.
"For this particular weekend, I think they should come up with some new formula for it rather than it just be the same,” Hamilton said to media at the Monaco GP.
"That's just my opinion. Do you guys [the media] not fall asleep on Sunday watching the race?"
Hamilton also suggested introducing Monaco-specific tyres, designed to degrade at a faster rate to encourage more pit stops.
"Monaco continues to be Monaco, it's not really changed much," the legendary driver added.
READ MORE: F1 driver in 'position A' for Hamilton seat REVEALED
"The cars are getting bigger. You can't really overtake without the risk of colliding, so I wish we had bigger roads and the track could be wider, but I don't think that's ever going to be the case in Monaco because it's just a small place.
"The race is continuously pretty much the same. It's a one-stop race. I would say maybe special tyres for this race, so you have more pit stops that create more variability."
READ MORE: Indy 500: Showpiece race DELAYED due to major safety concerns
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Indy 500 Results Today: McLaren star in last lap HEARTBREAK after chaotic race
- 39 minutes ago
Hamilton comes up with RADICAL idea to shake up Monaco GP
- 1 hour ago
- 1
Tears, tyres, and tic-tac-toe - FIVE things you may have missed at Monaco GP
- 2 hours ago
F1 team boss threatens DRIVER CHANGE after Monaco drama
- 3 hours ago
F1 driver calls team-mate 'STUPID' after horrific Perez-Magnussen collision
- 3 hours ago
- 1
F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2024 results: Final classification with penalties applied
- Today 07:29
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
- GP CANADA 7 - 9 Jun
- GP SPAIN 21 - 23 Jun
- GP AUSTRIA 28 - 30 Jun
- GP GREAT BRITAIN 5 - 7 Jul
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul